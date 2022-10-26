Amendment, other races on ballot

An item concerning union organization and labor bargaining in Illinois is on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election.

The proposed amendment would add Section 25 to the Illinois Constitution Bill of Rights, enshrining into law the rights of employees to organize and bargain collectively when negotiating wages, hours and working conditions.

The proposal also mentions the rights of workers to “protect their economic welfare and safety at work.”

Further, the proposal says no law shall be passed that “interferes with, negates or diminishes” the previously mentioned rights.

The proposal also mentions the secured rights and protections of those working with food to point out health hazards and first responders to push for the training and resources that they need.

Other races

Incumbent Republicans Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing, Monroe County Treasurer Kevin Koenigstein and Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean face no opposition on Nov. 8, meaning all three will be re-elected.

Other Republicans serving this area who are unopposed on Nov. 8 are District 115 State Rep. David Friess, State Sen. Terri Bryant and Regional Superintendent of Schools Kelton Davis.

For St. Clair County Sheriff, incumbent Democrat Rick Watson faces Republican challenger Justin Biggs of Millstadt – a sergeant with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department – on Nov. 8.

Some in our readership area will decide on a state representative for the newly drawn 114th District. The candidates are Millstadt’s Kevin Schmidt, a Republican, and incumbent Democrat Rep. LaToya Greenwood of East St. Louis.

The 114th District includes all or part of Millstadt, Dupo, East St. Louis, Cahokia, Smithton, Freeburg, New Athens, O’Fallon, Mascoutah, New Baden, St. Libory and Lebanon.

Schmidt, who previously ran in the 2020 Republican primary for District 116 state rep, is owner of Schmidt Chiropractic with locations in Millstadt and Freeburg.

Prior to her election to the Illinois House of Representatives, Greenwood served as a member of the East St. Louis City Council and Director of Human Resources for East St. Louis School District 189.