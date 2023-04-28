All that and more at Columbia General Store

Two Columbia men recently started up a new business hoping to evoke the community’s history while offering a wide variety of merchandise.

Operated by business partners Steven Frierdich and Steve Wiechert, Columbia General Store is located at 318 N. Main Street.

The shop offers a substantial variety of wares, with displays for shoes, purses and plenty of odds and ends that make the building a truly general store.

“You can leave here in a tuxedo, drive the go-kart and grab a chainsaw while you’re at it,” Frierdich said.

Frierdich and Wiechert said they’ve known each other for over a decade now, with a history between their families going back 30-40 years.

They both also have a substantial amount of entrepreneurial experience.

Frierdich, who grew up in Dupo but has lived in Columbia for some time, previously operated a DNA testing company that worked across the country. His family also has a real estate and business background in Columbia, with his grandfather owning the lumber yard previously across the street from Columbia General Store.

Wiechert has similarly overseen a storage facility as well as retail establishments and a fireworks store. He explained that with his experience in business, he wanted to set up a unique shop in the community but was looking for a business partner with a similar background.

Wiechert expressed hope that a partnership will help the store grow and be more generally successful than a solo business venture.

He also offered further explanation on the Columbia General Store name.

“The name came from the fact that back in the 1800s when this structure was built, that’s what they would’ve called this,” Wiechert said. “We’re trying to reflect a little bit of the history with the name just as much as to let the public know what we sell everything.”

As Wiechert said, the building has its origins in the 19th century when, according to a plaque just outside the business, it was established as Weinel Hardware Store to complement the neighboring lumber yard.

This long history of the building – as well as its central location on Columbia’s Main Street – was a big draw for the partners.

“We want to keep the local history and also capitalize on the fact that everybody knows where this building’s at so they know where to find us,” Wiechert said.

The location and historic feel of the shop, Wiechert said, should hopefully get more people interested in stopping by, while the varied selection should ensure people leave with what they’re looking for – be it a last-minute birthday gift or a new dress shirt.

They noted that they hope to serve the community as a smaller, local version of a big box store with ever-changing shelves.

“We’re not focused on clothes. We’re not focused on furniture. But at times, we’ll carry both,” Wiechert said. “We’re not focused on electronics, but we will have them.”

Columbia General Store isn’t the only project the two are joining for, as the structure behind the shop is currently planned to be a tavern.

Wiechert and Frierdich described it as a “very nice, upscale 1850s-themed tavern,” likely catering to a slightly older demographic looking for more of a social establishment rather than a modern party bar.

While the tavern is still in the works, Columbia General Store is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, call 618-281-3131.