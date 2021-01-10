Advisory issued for missing Waterloo woman

Lauren Miller

Waterloo police issued a missing person advisory for a woman who was last seen Friday afternoon in Troy.

Lauren Miller, 38, has a condition that places her in danger, the Waterloo Police Department said. She was last seen at the Dollar Tree in Troy shortly after noon on Friday. She was driving a silver 2015 Toyota Sienna with Illinois license plates R561626.

Miller stands 5-foot-8 with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt and cutoff shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Waterloo police at 618-939-8651.