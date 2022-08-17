Abe, Lincoln are superstar readers

Pictured, from left, are Abe Beck and Lincoln Richeson.

Two young boys recently completed an early reading program through Morrison-Talbott Library in Waterloo, becoming superstar readers in the process.

Abe Beck and Lincoln Richeson are the newest young readers to complete the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program, a national effort encouraging early childhood reading and education.

Morrison-Talbott Library Youth Services Coordinator Stephanie Toenjes said about 20 children have completed the program.

Toenjes said participation involves an easy sign-up with book suggestions provided by the library.

Parents read to and with their children, marking progress on record sheets that they submit to the library. Every 100 books means a new sheet and a sticker to mark the milestone.

“It’s essentially to start them off with early success by being read aloud to by their parents or guardian,” Toenjes said.

Lincoln’s mother Emily Richeson said the program was a positive experience for her son. The lack of page count requirements and the fact parents can re-read books with their kids as many times as they want helped the Richesons read as much and as often as possible.

“Ultimately, it’s helpful to him for learning and growing and it’s also great parent-child interaction time – especially if you’re someone who likes to have different voices for different characters and really enjoy the act of reading,” Richeson said.

Candice Beck, Abe’s mother, spoke positively about the program as well, saying it’s managed to give him somewhat of a head start before school.

“It’s fostered a love for learning and books in Abe,” Beck said. “His vocabulary has really grown. He’s asking us to read more and more books and asking his brothers to sit down and read with him.”