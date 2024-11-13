A ‘red wave’ for the 2024 election 

Pictured, from left, are Republican president-elect Donald Trump and re-elected Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost.

e, Republicans local and nationwide were excited with the news very early last Wednesday morning that former president Donald Trump had defeated Kamala Harris for the top position in the land.

While the vote in Monroe County was overwhelmingly for Trump – 67 to 30 percent – the overall popular vote stands at 50.3 to 48 percent in favor of Trump over Harris with just a small percent of votes in a few states remaining.

As for the Electoral College, Trump holds a 312-226 lead. Only 270 votes are needed to win the presidency.

Bost, who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2015, was re-elected by an overall total of 269,343 votes in the 12th Illinois District that includes Monroe County. That is compared to just 92,099 votes for Democratic challenger Brian Roberts.

The percentage breakdown for this race districtwide was 74.5 to 25.5.

In Monroe County, Bost secured 72.45 percent of the vote.

With Trump set to put a Republican back in the White House, he looks to also have Republican control of both the U.S. Senate and U.S. House to work with.

In the U.S. Senate, Republicans will have at least 52 seats with two races yet to be declared.

In the U.S. House, of which Rep. Bost is a member, Republicans have at least the 218 seats needed for a majority with just a few races not yet decided.

Needless to say, Monroe County Republican Central Committee Chairman Ed McLean was excited about the 2024 election outcome in a posting to the group’s Facebook page.

“Well the pollsters got it wrong and Democrats are crying again,” McLean stated in a post on Facebook. “What could have gone wrong, they ask? Economy and border lead the issues Americans are wanting changed – and in the exit polls, voters wanted the changes to be big. And many voters said (Harris) did not earn our support to be the presidential candidate.”

McLean also congratulated the local Republican officeholders who ran unopposed: County Commissioner Doug Garmer, State’s Attorney Ryan Webb, Circuit Clerk Lisa Fallon and Coroner Bob Hill.

He also praised the work of State Senator Terri Bryant and State Representative David Friess, both Republicans.

As for Rep. Bost, McLean said the congressman “knows the issues that people not just from the 12th District in Illinois have but has a grasp on what really is important for all Americans. We know his passion for veterans, but don’t forget he sits on several committees – including farming. He is now a senior member of the House and has earned the respect of his fellow representatives allowing him to be part of all conversations.”

On Trump’s victory, McLean offered his perspective.

“Where did Trump’s support come from? Women, Latinos, Black voters, suburban men – Americans tired of the poor economics we are dealing with in everyday life, the illegals pouring into the USA, crime associated with not vetting migrants and no specific policies to correct all of this,” McLean posted.

McLean also predicted the legal cases against Trump will go away.

“Trump is having to ‘Make America Great Again,’” McLean said, “and its looks like he will have a Congress behind him to get it done.”