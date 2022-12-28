2022 Year in Review

January

The Village of Prairie du Rocher began a year-long tricentennial celebration during its New Year’s Gala. The village held a series of events to commemorate the 1722 founding of Prairie du Rocher.

The Omicron variant was heating up the new year, causing Monroe County’s COVID count to climb to 614 active cases. Of those, 18 were hospitalized and one individual died from the disease just before the new year, bringing the county’s overall COVID-19 death toll to 109. Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner gave a COVID update to county commissioners, saying “cases are going crazy” and the sheer number of Omicron variant infections would make for “a rough couple of weeks, but we’ll get through it.” Later in the month, Monroe County topped the 1,000 active cases mark.

In another COVID-related matter, the City of Columbia debated how to handle an OSHA-mandate requiring employers with more than 100 employees to implement a COVID-19 vaccine requirement or weekly testing. The discussion was moot as the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the OSHA regulation.

A teacher and substitute shortage exacerbated by the pandemic continued to affect local schools.

The body of Kyle “Fab” Thomas of St. Louis County was found Jan. 7 along I-255 near Dupo a short distance from his abandoned vehicle. Thomas had been missing for several days, leading to questions from his family about the events leading to his death. The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office later released details of the incident, listing the death as accidental, with the suspected cause being a methamphetamine overdose and exposure.

After Oak Hill administrator Brian Koontz in Waterloo was hired and subsequently resigned in 2021, the county-owned senior living center in Waterloo hired Shari Kruep to manage the facility.

Longtime Valentine Auto Body owner Ken Valentine retired, entrusting the business to close friend and auto expert Rodney Cissell.

The first Prairie Du Pont Fire Protection District meeting since the department’s former chief was ousted in December 2021 shed some light on why the change was made. It also allowed acting chief Jerame Simmons Sr. to break his silence. “From what I was told, the chief wasn’t doing what he was asked to do. (The fire district board members) were not really enthused about what was going on there,” Simmons said.

The City of Columbia continued gaining input for its comprehensive plan process which is expected to be completed in early 2023.

Using mostly volunteer work, a trio of lakes in Old Valmeyer are in the process of being reintroduced to the public as part of the Moredock Lake Restoration Project.

The Waterloo High School boys bowling team continued its historic season by winning the Alton Sectional, advancing to the IHSA State Bowling Tournament,

The Waterloo High School girls basketball team won the Red Bud Christmas Tournament for its third tourney title of the year.

The Columbia High School boys basketball team won the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament, during which Waterloo High School standout Ty Lenhardt scored his 1,000th career point.

February

Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow issued a temporary restraining order regarding Illinois COVID procedures in schools, leading to districts across the state to implement “mask optional” policies. The order temporarily restrained schools from enforcing specific executive orders and associated emergency rule. The case made it to the Illinois Supreme Court at the end of the month.

The home of Chris Egner in Hecker next to the post office was destroyed in and early morning blaze.

State Rep. David Friess (R-Red Bud) was one of nine Republicans removed from the House floor for refusing to comply with state face covering requirements.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced the statewide indoor mask requirement would be lifted at the end of the month with some notable exceptions – including schools, daycares, “communal areas” and anywhere federal mandates were still in effect such as public transportation vehicles.

Waterloo Superintendent of Schools Brian Charron said it appeared the district had gotten “over the hump” of large teacher and student absences due to sickness experienced in the weeks after winter break.

Despite a wave of support for Columbia Middle School assistant principal Dave Ackerman, the school board voted unanimously to post the position and not extend his contract. Ackerman and the district later reached a settlement in the matter.

A rash of thefts in Columbia continued as thieves targeted vehicles and property from mostly unlocked automobiles in the city. The city added “handle flipping” as an ordinance violation for an extra layer to deal with these crimes.

The Monroe County startUP high school entrepreneur program hosted “Monroe County on Ice” in the parking lot of Columbia City Hall. The event featured a synthetic ice rink and was well attended.

Waterloo High School wrestlers Jordan Sommers and Brandon Lloyd both competed in the state tournament. Sommers was runner-up in the 220-pound class. Lloyd wrestled to eighth place in the 170-pound class.

The high school cheerleading squads from both Waterloo and Columbia made it to the IHSA State Finals, with both teams placing in the top 10 in their respective divisions.

The Waterloo High School Speech Team sent its Performance in the Round group and 13 individuals to the state-level contest.

It was a family affair during the induction of two new members to the Gibault Catholic High School Sports Hall of Fame as longtime assistant boys basketball coach Terry Souchek and his son, former Gibault golf standout Steve Souchek, were inducted.

March

After a rough beginning to the year and a surge in COVID cases, reports from the Monroe County Health Department and St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force indicated a decrease of the virus in the region.

Face coverings became optional in all public places as Gov. JB Pritzker issued an executive order consistent with updated U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The world continued to watch as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued.

Longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was indicted by a federal grand jury on 22 counts for allegedly using his position as the top House Democrat to solicit “personal financial rewards” for himself and his associates. He resigned his seat in February.

Prep work began for a project to make repairs to the Jefferson Barracks Bridge on I-255.

The Waterloo Citizens for a Pool organization made yet another unsuccessful appeal to the Waterloo Park District Board to place a public pool referendum question on the ballot.

After a tumultuous year of zoning procedures, planning meetings and city council action culminating in a special use permit being issued to operate a women-only recovery residence at 228 Mueller Lane in Waterloo, the future of the property was uncertain yet again as property ownership changed hands.

Plans to build a new water treatment plant serving its residents took a major step forward as the Waterloo City Council approved an ordinance authorizing the city to borrow funds from the Public Water Supply Loan Program through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in an amount not to exceed $25 million.

The City of Waterloo hosted its first Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony on March 29, coinciding with the day in 1973 when the last U.S. troops departed Vietnam and Hanoi released its last acknowledged prisoners of war.

Waterloo beauty shop Pins and Curls closed for business after 70 years.

Brittany N. Jett, 22, of Waterloo, died at the scene after she was struck by a vehicle on Route 3 just north of the Mobil on the Run gas station in Waterloo.

Local conservation organization Clifftop said it completed the purchase of a 100-acre forested addition to the White Rock Nature Preserve off Bluff Road near Valmeyer, which links the nature preserve to the southeast portion of Clifftop’s White Rock Land and Water Reserve.

The Waterloo Junior High School volleyball squad completed a dream season in style, winning the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L state tournament in Pinckneyville.

April

A stretch of Route 3 from near GG Road to Kaskaskia Road was dedicated as the Trooper Nick Hopkins Memorial Highway.

The eastbound lanes of I-255 over the Jefferson Barracks Bridge were closed as repair work began, with all traffic shifting to the westbound span.

Property assessments for Monroe County were published with values up about 5 percent on average.

The former director of nursing at Oak Hill in Waterloo, Susan Nordhaus, filed suit against Monroe County after the county board voted to terminate her employment in October 2021.

Derek A. Dillon, 35, pleaded guilty to a Class X felony count of drug-induced homicide in connection with the October 2021 death of Waterloo native Clayton Augustine.

Wightman Pharmacy in downtown Waterloo celebrated 125 years in business.

The Illinois Department of Public Health altered its COVID reporting, choosing to track case rates and hospitalizations as cases continued to plummet throughout the state.

A nationwide paper shortage affected a variety of area businesses and even caused concern at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office regarding paper ballots for the year’s primary and general elections.

A local teen was arrested in connection with a string of vehicle arsons in Columbia which occurred at the end of March. James T. Hines was charged with eight felony counts of arson.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued a notice of violation to the City of Columbia regarding its leaf collection pickup program. City officials contended they followed all regulations. After several meetings with the IEPA, the matter was closed and the city changed its location for leaf collection deposits to avoid any future issues.

High school students from Gedern, Germany, arrived in Columbia for a three-week visit to its sister city.

Scott Spinner began his role as executive director of the Helping Strays of Monroe County animal shelter.

Services began at the new LifechurchX campus in the former site of the St. Elizabeth’s Hospital urgent care facility off Route 3 next to the Monroe County YMCA.

Kloepper players from Freeda’s Bar in Renault once again took home the team title in the World Series of Kloepper. Larry Offermann and Joanie Steibel were crowned King and Queen of Kloepper for 2022.

May

A fatal wedding day crash occurred on Route 3 near Red Bud. Best man Chance Karns, 20, of Herrin, died and new bride Allison Flynn of Sparta and friend Destiny Gillihan of Arkansas were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

With the resignation of Waterloo Park District President Kevin Hahn, Shelby Mathes Sr. was elected as the board’s newest president. Meanwhile, Waterloo Citizens for a Pool continued its push for a public pool as the bidding process for a planned splash pad at Zimmer Park stalled.

Owners of Uncle John’s RRR Bar in downtown Waterloo took to the streets to protest its claims of harassment by the Waterloo Police Department. The business was also cited several times for noise violations as a result of the protests.

A nationwide baby formula shortage caused issues for local mothers. The shortage was caused by a combination of COVID-related supply chain issues as well as the closing of a major formula production plant in Michigan.

The State of Illinois passed legislation which took control of sheriffs’ salaries from the respective counties, leading to a significant, state-funded raise for Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing.

Despite threatening weather, the St. Louis Firebird Fest rolled through Waterloo on May 21 – complete with a re-enactment of “Smokey and the Bandit.”

Prairie du Rocher continued its tricentennial celebrations with a vintage baseball game between the Belleville Stags and St. Charles Explorers/Perfectos featuring vintage uniforms and a contest using baseball rules of the 1860s.

Maeystown native and Career Center of Southern Illinois Student Dawson Goldschmidt won the SkillsUSA state welding competition for the second year in a row.

Longtime Monroe County Farm Bureau manager Brenda Seboldt stepped into a new role with the Illinois Farm Bureau after 26 years serving the county.

Waterloo native Lexi Krekorian, better known by her stage name Alexandra Kay, kicked off a concert tour opening for country music superstar Tim McGraw.

A First Responders Memorial at Zimmer Park in Waterloo was completed, and families of those fallen and other community members gathered for an official unveiling of three bronze statues honoring those from Monroe County who died in the line of duty.

Columbia Police Department K-9 Daggo retired after nine years of service.

An undisclosed negotiated plea was entered by the defendant in a case involving a 2019 stabbing incident in Waterloo involving two juveniles.

A lightning strike caused a fire at the Mandy McGuire real estate office in Columbia. Lightning also sparked a barn fire on Goeddeltown Road in Rural Waterloo.

Six Waterloo High School automotive students secured a spot in the national Hot Rodders of Tomorrow competition.

For the first time in more than 60 years, the Mon-Clair Baseball League team in Waterloo had a new skipper as Barry Grant took over for legendary manager Vern Moehrs. The name of the team also changed from the Millers back to its former name, the Waterloo Buds.

The Columbia High School baseball team earned a trip to the IHSA Class 2A state tournament in Peoria, taking home third place.

Several high school girls track athletes from Waterloo and Dupo joined Columbia’s Abby Venhaus in qualifying for the state tournament. Venhaus took home third place in the high jump competition. Waterloo’s Molly Grohmann placed third in the high jump event.

Two high school boys tracksters from Columbia joined one runner from Waterloo and Gibault at the state meet. Joe Schwartz of WHS placed fifth in the 3,200 meter event. Rand Mathews of CHS finished fourth in the Class 2A triple jump. Gibault’s Owen Scherff finished seventh in the 300 meter hurdles final.

June

Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith was hospitalized following a stroke. The Waterloo City Council chose Alderman Clyde Heller to serve as mayor pro-tem in Smith’s absence.

Longtime Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Father Carl Scherrer said goodbye as pastor of the Columbia church.

Waterloo High School graduate Haley Bode was elected to the office of Illinois State FFA Secretary.

The City of Columbia began work on a roundabout project on Quarry Road.

The annual Porta Westfalica Festival returned to Waterloo for its 40th year, celebrating its sister city partnership with Porta Westfalica, Germany.

Hope Christian Church founding pastor Darrel Jones announced his retirement after nearly 30 years, which began in the Columbia area in 1993.

Oh Sugar! Ice and Cream opened on Market Street in Waterloo.

A collaboration of local businesswomen opened Makers on Main Street in Columbia at the site of the old distillery building on Gundlach Street.

The Columbia and Valmeyer fire departments joined the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in retrieving remains found on the bank of the Mississippi River in western Monroe County by three Missouri residents fishing on the river.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department investigated a triple shooting in New Athens which resulted in one death and two injuries as three people interrupted a burglary in progress. Two men were subsequently charged with first degree murder.

Local school and law enforcement officials raised concerns about local school safety measures in the wake of a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which took the lives of 19 elementary school students and two teachers.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, effectively reverting abortion policy decisions back to the state level.

July

Prairie du Rocher celebrated its 300 year anniversary over the July 4 holiday.

Attorneys for the City of Waterloo and Uncle John’s RRR Bar reached an agreement that resulted in the bar’s liquor license being renewed with a 10-day suspension and controls put in place.

Monroe County issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.000, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue.

The Belleville Rockies celebrated an 8-7 victory over the Valmeyer Lakers in the championship game of the 50th annual Valmeyer Midsummer Classic at Borsch Park. Rockies pitcher Mark Mueller was named MVP of the tournament.

Per the Illinois Department of Public Health, Monroe County along with Randolph County saw a brief relief from COVID with a low level of community spread.

A Valmeyer Village Board meeting was at standing room only capacity as family members and first responders were given official recognition by the village for quick and decisive action which resulted in a young boy’s life being saved after a drowning scare near Valmeyer in late May.

The sale of the site of the former Rosedale House to Dr. Jamil Tannous and Dr. Cheryl Rayot-Tannous of Waterloo was finalized, with the couple planning on creating Tannous Loving Care Senior Living.

A new aquatics store opened in Columbia, specializing in care for less-than-typical house pets. YGD Aquatics opened its doors July 6, with the owners, Nate and Kelly Reinhold, hoping to fill a niche that has long gone unsatisfied for pet enthusiasts in the area.

Columbia Police Department Detective Kelly Bramlett was honored over the airwaves July 1 with her final 10-42 sign-off as she began her retirement from nearly four decades in law enforcement.

A St. Louis County grand jury declined to charge the driver in a November 2021 crash that left two Missouri Department of Transportation workers dead, one of which was pregnant. Columbia High School alumna Kaitlyn Anderson, 25, and James Brooks, 58, were working on Telegraph Road over I-255 in South County when a car drove through the traffic cones and hit them. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Anderson was pregnant and her unborn child also died. A third worker was seriously injured in the crash.

The June 28 primary election cleared the way for some key contested races later in the year.

The sudden closure of the New Athens Home for the Aged resulted in concerns expressed by village officials and residents in a report televised on FOX 2.

Columbia native Josh Fleming received a brief call-up from Triple-A to pitch for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox on July 4.

The community was saddened by the tragic death of a Waterloo mother of two following a two-vehicle crash on Route 158 at Douglas Road near Millstadt that resulted in two fatalities – one of which was Mary Kinsey.

JV’s Downtown Bar & Grill in Waterloo celebrated its last hoorah, with former owners Jeff and Denise Vogt announcing that after more than 37 years, their business would close and the building would be turned over to new owners.

To the surprise of many, Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith returned to his usual seat in the council chambers at City Hall to preside over a meeting of the Waterloo City Council, having suffered a stroke just a few weeks prior.

Columbia Middle School Principal Angie Huels resigned to accept the position of principal at Gardner Elementary in Waterloo.

The City of St. Louis and St. Clair County both reported probable cases of monkeypox.

Michael L. Beals, a former Monroe County resident, died in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County, Mo.

The Monroe County Farm Bureau hired a new certified manager. Erin Dierkes, a 22-year-old masters graduate, stepped in to fill the position left by longtime manager Brenda Seboldt.

After being listed as “low” the prior week, Monroe County was in the medium category of COVID community spread by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

The Valmeyer Post 901 Junior American Legion baseball squad took down Alton in a best-of-three championship series to win the District 22 Tournament title.

Owned and operated by local military veterans, Trainwreck Coffee Express opened at 200 S. Main Street in Dupo.

Waterloo School District Spanish teacher Cara Brown was hired as the new assistant principal at Waterloo Junior High School.

The Monroe County Fair celebrated its 75th year with its largest attendance ever, even with rainy weather early in the week causing some problems. The additions of a model train display and fireworks to close out the event were major attractions for the year.

Waterloo High School alumna Sophia Dell was crowned Monroe County Fair Queen, with Kelsey Utz crowned as Little Miss.

The vacated position of Columbia Middle School principal was filled by Dawn Mueller.

In the wake of a July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park that left seven people dead and dozens more injured, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker called for a ban at both the state and national levels on military-style assault rifles and high-capacity magazines.

A Millstadt couple, Kim and Mark Atkins, started a small farm to help educate about gardening, environmentalism and the importance of Illinois native flora and fauna.

With an 8-1 victory over Breese at Borsch Park, the Valmeyer Post 901 Junior Legion baseball squad won the Fifth Division Tournament title and punched its ticket to the Illinois Junior American Legion State Tournament taking place in Trenton.

August

The Columbia Women’s Club celebrated 100 years of service as a non-profit in the community.

Samantha Perkins was able to get a kidney transplant after nearly a year of waiting.

The Regional Office of Education for Monroe and Randolph Counties began the process of purchasing a new centralized office space in Red Bud.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the mother of the late Sean P. Jouglard was settled in Camden County, Mo., circuit court.

Three members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department dispatching team were recognized for outstanding performance and professionalism in handling two separate calls in May which required expertise and level heads.

Sergeant Larry Chausse gave his final 10-42 with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, marking his retirement from the force.

A year after the City of Columbia issued a moratorium on new A-1 and A-2 liquor licenses needed to operate video gambling machines, the city council began making plans to adopt official language regarding the matter.

The Valmeyer Lakers were Monroe Division champions in the Mon-Clair League for the first time since 1976.

The Valmeyer Post 901 Junior Legion baseball team ended its season with two losses at the Illinois Junior American Legion State Tournament in Trenton.

The Columbia Ice Eagles announced the hiring of Allen Lalk as head varsity coach.

Sharon Ries of Waterloo died in an early Sunday afternoon house fire, leaving family members to praise her warmth and kindness.

A social media plea to save a dog from being euthanized gained traction and led to many questions as to why Monroe County’s “no-kill” shelter would decide to end the life of one of its animals, though the dog formerly in the care of Helping Strays was ultimately euthanized following a severe bite involving a worker at the shelter.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department announced the hiring of deputy Paige Swisher.

A Texas man was charged in connection with the smash-and-grab theft from a vehicle the evening of July 22 in Columbia.

A 41-second video taken by the Republic-Times during the kids Power Wheels derby July 29 at the Monroe County Fair and posted to Facebook went viral, seen and shared worldwide.

Jeremiah Bergheger, a 1996 Waterloo High School graduate who enjoyed baseball success at the college, amateur and independent professional levels before becoming a trainer and coach, died in St. Louis at the age of 44.

Dawson Goldschmidt of Valmeyer competed in Atlanta at Skills USA Nationals in welding and placed 16th overall.

Students across Monroe County started a new fall semester as the COVID-19 community rate of transmission reached a high level locally and Illinois eased restrictions for schools per Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guide- lines.

The Republic-Times was awarded the top honor of editorial general excellence at the Illinois Press Association awards banquet in Springfield.

In a show of community charity, Barb and Pierre Gotto were able to renovate their bathroom to accommodate Pierre following several medical emergencies thanks to Bradley Plumbing, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and House of Neighborly Service along with other donations from local businesses.

Following a late-summer resignation from its previous assistant principal, Columbia High School secured a replacement for the 2022-23 school year with Patrick Bellinger.

Kevin Hahn retired from the Waterloo Park District Board after 19 years of service.

Longtime Dupo Fire Chief Kurt Johnson retired following 22 years in the position.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department welcomed new deputy Jacob Daesch to its force.

Monroe County was issued a final property assessment equalization factor of 1.000 by the Illinois Department of Revenue.

A longstanding local baseball rivalry was renewed as the Valmeyer Lakers and Waterloo Buds faced off in the Mon-Clair League playoff finals at Borsch Park. In two games that went down to the wire, the Lakers emerged victorious for their first playoff title since 2003.

The Waterloo City Council and Waterloo Park District heard from Alan Mitan, a neighbor of the skate park, about what he termed as “dangerous and illegal behavior” taking place there.

Angela R. Smith, 49, of Lenzburg, died in an early morning crash on Route 3 near Walgreen’s in Columbia.

Waterloo Ward III Alderman Stan Darter announced he is challenging Mayor Tom Smith for the city’s top elected office in 2023.

The crowd at Outsider tavern spilled onto the Monroe County Courthouse lawn as the $114,578 jackpot for its popular Queen of Hearts drawing went unclaimed for another week.

The Waterloo Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced a new appointment to its executive director position with Matt Caraway, pastor of Truth Church in Waterloo, stepping in to replace Candace Gardner.

Two people were transported by ambulance to a St. Louis area hospital following a double drug overdose save late Saturday night in Columbia.

Longtime Waterloo Library Board trustee Judith Tomlinson stepped away following 43 years of service.

Concerns arose within the community about the employment status of former Gibault Catholic High School Principal Steve Kidd following an unexpected departure on the first full day of instruction for the new school year. Gibault Vice Principal/Athletic Director Jim Montgomery later took on the responsibilities of principal temporarily after Kidd’s official resignation.

Restaurants throughout Monroe County received generally positive health code assessments.

After a year of rebuilding efforts following a devastating fire, Sugar Spring Ranch reopened near Columbia as a hosting site for weddings, receptions and special events.

The Monroe County Bicentennial Committee dedicated a historical sign at the Monroe County Courthouse.

The drive-thru line was packed most of the day at Scooter’s Coffee, 808 Route 3 in Waterloo, during its opening day.

Work continued on Happy Hour, the sports bar owned by Waterloo City Aldermen Kyle and Matt Buettner which replaced longtime Waterloo staple JV’s Downtown Bar & Grill at 117 N. Main Street.

September

Songs4Soldiers hosted its ninth annual charity concert to benefit combat veterans and their families.

Members of the community gathered to honor loved ones lost due to drug abuse and recognize International Overdose Awareness day in downtown Waterloo.

A First Responders Picnic hosted by several churches in Monroe County took place at the Monroe County Fairgrounds.

The Columbia School District welcomed Joe Roach as the new school resource officer from the Columbia Police Department.

With great sadness, the Columbia Police Department announced the passing of recently retired K9 Daggo.

The process for prospective candidates seeking elected offices in city or school government officially began.

Longtime assistant cheerleading coach for Columbia High School Marla Rose was appointed as the City of Columbia Community Relations Coordinator.

Three longtime local chiropractic physicians – Dr. Colleen (Stratton) Miller, Dr. Jennifer (Steinbaugh) Kujawski and Dr. Katie (Millang) Neff – opened Turning Point Wellness Center.

The Waterloo High School volleyball team won four matches at a Carbondale Tournament, taking first place.

AJ Downing of Evansville caught a state record eight-pound, 14.7-ounce spotted gar at Kidd Lake Canal near Fults.

For the first time in six years, the Columbia High School boys golf team won the Monroe County Golf Tournament at Annbriar Golf Course in Waterloo.

The implementation of Illinois’ Pretrial Fairness Act in 2023 and beginning of the 24th Judicial Circuit this December created an air of uncertainty for many involved in the Monroe County court system.

The Columbia City Council heard a request for a special use permit to build the SILO Sports Complex near Bluff and DD roads.

Logan Hood of Hecker was presented with a refurbished Firebird thanks to a group of classic car enthusiasts following the death of his father earlier in the year.

An announcement from the Biden Administration concerning a proposed Student Debt Relief Plan sparked significant controversy.

Aldermen approved the creation of a Waterloo Heritage Wall on the north side of Frederico’s Restaurant, 114 N. Main Street.

Rev. Dr. Tony Troup, associate pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, stepped away from the position following 26 years of service.

Former major leaguer and longtime professional pitching coach Ray “Bud” Rippelmeyer of Valmeyer passed away at the age of 89.

Legendary former Waterloo High School coach Willard H. Sims passed away near Houston, Texas.

School officials put additional student safety plans in place at Columbia High School after being made aware of a possible threat by one of its students to “shoot up” the school.

The Pretrial Fairness Act passed early last year as part of the larger SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform bill raised concerns in the community as it would eliminate the cash bail system for anyone cited for alleged criminal behavior in Illinois.

Police continued to investigate a multi-vehicle crash south of Paderborn that resulted in the death of Virginia “Ginny” Mueth, 71, of Millstadt.

With finishing touches still being completed on one Quarry Road roundabout, members of the Columbia City Council were somewhat surprised at the announcement the city had been awarded nearly $1.2 million for another roundabout to be constructed less than a half mile to the west at the intersection of Ghent Road/Old Route 3 and Quarry and Palmer roads.

Concerns were raised about the supposed appearance of colorful rainbow fentanyl.

Charges were filed against a married couple from Fenton, Mo., in connections with thefts and burglaries in Columbia.

Ronald Scott Miller of Waterloo admitted embezzling $339,844 from his former employer in St. Louis County.

With sadness, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department announced the passing of retired K-9 Reggie.

Pour Decisions Wine, Spirits & Gaming at 15 N. Jefferson Avenue in Millstadt hosted its official grand opening.

Parallel Towers III and AT&T were denied an appeal for a building permit for a new cellular communications tower at 129 Hayden Drive in Columbia.

Two bids for the splash pad at Zimmer Park in Waterloo were presented, with the Waterloo Park Board later revealing that they were $500,000 short in funds for the project.

Waterloo staple Ahne’s Bakery suffered a devastating fire, with owner Jeff Ahne vowing to rebuild.

Visitors from Gedern, Germany spent a week touring the area as they visited their sister city of Columbia.

Acorns Golf Links in Wartburg celebrated its 25th anniversary.

After 52 years of business in Hecker, family-owned machine parts manufacturer Basic Industries changed hands.

Waterloo improved to 4-1 on the high school football season in impressive fashion, rolling to a 40-0 victory at Civic Memorial in a Mississippi Valley Conference clash.

The Columbia High School football squad improved to 4-1 on the season with a 24-0 blanking of Cahokia Conference rival Freeburg at home.

The Waterloo and Columbia high school cross country programs competed in the Freeburg Invitational, finishing with impressive team and individual showings.

The Columbia High School girls golf squad shot a team score of 343 to win the Cahokia Conference Tournament at Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course in Okawville.

October

Waterloo High School put on its annual homecoming parade, with WHS senior Lexi Stephens and Zahnow Elementary student Jamisan Sanders serving as grand marshals.

The Violence Prevention Center of Southwestern Illinois organized an initiative called “Paint the Town Purple,” marking spots around the county to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Monroe County’s dispatch center received a wealth of changes intended to expand and improve public safety capabilities.

A jury in the trial of Jeremy Van Eck, 35, of rural Waterloo, returned a verdict of not guilty in Monroe County Circuit Court on eight counts of sexual abuse and assault.

Monroe County was well-represented in IHSA state golf tournaments by multiple teams. For the boys, Waterloo’s Jaden Smith, Columbia’s Jacob Hall and Gibault’s Cohen Jackson all qualified. For the girls, Columbia qualified as a team, and Waterloo’s Calli Smith and Reese Kite also qualified. Smith placed eighth and Kite placed 10th.

Millstadt and Waterloo were among multiple junior high baseball and softball teams to make it to state.

After nine years of working toward a common goal, the Friends of the Old Millstadt Water Tower finally began the tower’s makeover.

Monroe County joined a group of over 50 Illinois county state’s attorneys and sheriffs to sue the state in objection to the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform bill.

The question of whether or not litter boxes were set up in schools cropped up several times through the year, and local superintendents responded with a unanimous – and frustrated – no.

The Truck Stop Columbia opened on Main Street, offering customers a variety of menu options from two food trucks with the promise of even more in the future.

The co-op junior high school softball squad consisting of players from St. John the Baptist Catholic School of Red Bud and Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School of Waterloo won the third place game at the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class S state tournament.

The Immaculate Conception School cross country team took part in the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Region 2 Cross Country Regional, with the boys crowned as regional champions and the girls placing second.

Columbia High School celebrated the 50th anniversary of its football program.

The owner of the former Washy’s Saloon at 1324 Jamie Lane in Waterloo, which closed in May, expressed plans to reopen there with the new establishment Big Rod’s Roadhouse.

Deaconess Health System and Deaconess Regional Healthcare Services Illinois announced an asset purchase agreement to acquire Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital in Red Bud and Union County Hospital in Anna.

The fall harvest was mixed for Monroe County farmers this year with dry weather, input costs and an extremely low Mississippi River.

Four young men stood charged with felonies in connection with damage exceeding $100,000 in value caused at the Rock City cave business complex in Valmeyer.

The situation with the Waterloo splash pad continued to develop, with the park board reaching out to the city for funding and a possible collaboration with Waterloo Citizens for a Pool involving a donation from the William Zimmer Foundation discussed.

The Southwest Illinois Connector, a project to connect the St. Louis metro area with more of Southern Illinois dating back to the 1950s, received renewed attention.

The City of Waterloo installed a collection of statues at Lakeview Park intended to honor American war veterans through the past century.

Several local junior high cross country runners competed in the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class S and Class L state meets in Du Quoin.

The Waterloo High School girls tennis squad won the IHSA Class 1A Herrin Sectional.

Columbia High School volleyball standout Addison Walton was honored for accomplishing 1,000 career varsity digs.

The Mississippi River, a vital mode of transport for agriculture, oil and building materials, saw some of its lowest water levels in several years due to lack of rain in the Ohio River Valley and Upper Mississippi.

The University of Illinois Extension announced Laquitsha Bejoile-Hayes as the new county director serving Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties.

A building on Park Street that serves as home to three Waterloo businesses – Full Throttle Screen Printing, Adorable Beast and Simplicity Software – was damaged by fire after flames from a burning nearby motor home spread to the structure.

Fr. Steve Thoma made a place for himself at Immaculate Conception in Columbia, having stepped in after Fr. Carl Sherrer’s departure earlier in the year.

City of Columbia Ward II Alderman Mark Roessler announced his resignation from office.

November

With COVID-19 still plaguing the country, healthcare professionals began to identify what would prove to be a “tripledemic” involving COVID and RSV during the flu season.

The Illinois State Board of Education released the Illinois Report Card, showing Monroe County schools generally improved relative to last year even though the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic was still evident.

Quality Collision of Columbia and Waterloo underwent a name change along with a big move, with the mechanic and repair part of the business finding a new home in Waterloo’s former Sears building under the name of Quality Auto Repair.

Valmeyer High School received a new pirate mascot costume thanks to the donations of 1971 graduate Vicki Glotfelty Miller.

The Waterloo High School football program finally got the monkey off its back, defeating Richland County in Olney to win a playoff game for the first time since 1994.

Gibault Catholic High School announced new coaches for its girls soccer and boys volleyball programs in Ryan Haas and Jordan Ben-Shlomo.

Locally, Republicans won big in this year’s elections. Republican incumbents Vicki Koerber and Carl Wuertz retained their respective commissioner and assessor positions. Those Republicans running unopposed included Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean, Monroe County Treasurer Kevin Koenigstein, Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing and Regional Superintendent of Schools Kelton Davis. Democrat JB Pritzker maintained his position as governor. Democrat Kwame Raoul won the race for Illinois Attorney General while Democrat Alexi Giannoulias claimed the office of Illinois Secretary of State. Democrat Susana Mendoza was elected Illinois Comptroller, and Democrat Michael Frerichs took the office of Illinois Treasurer. Republican Mike Bost claimed the position of U.S. Representative for Illinois District 12. Others who ran unopposed locally included Republican State Sen. Terri Bryant and Republican State Rep. David Friess.

The turnout for the Queen of Hearts game at Outsider tavern continued to grow, with the prize surpassing $500,000.

A 46-year-old man formerly of Freeburg, Daniel M. Hatter, was sentenced to probation for the theft of funds after promising work at a Valmeyer church but failing to deliver.

Gibault Catholic High School announced more new coaching hires in Chris Purcell as head softball coach and Barry Parks as head track coach.

Waterloo and Columbia each held their own Veterans Day ceremonies to recognize the service of the many military members in the community.

The Columbia Plan Commission heard details of a proposed 11,600 square foot development at 306 Southport Drive off Palmer Road across from Red Roof Liquor & Lottery.

Beloved art teacher Diane “Bev” Corzine stepped away from Gibault Catholic High School after 45 years of service.

Dupo Mayor Jerry Wilson expressed that an extensive effort to build a new interchange on I-255 was nearing the finish line.

In quite a contrast from 80-degree temperatures felt prior, the Republic-Times coverage area in Monroe County and portions of St. Clair and Randolph counties saw anywhere from 4-6 inches of snow.

Three local football players earned state recognition for their accomplishments on the field this fall – Waterloo’s Evan Davis and Bryce Reese and Columbia’s Dom Voegele.

The Monroe County Emergency Management Agency saw the first fruits of its efforts pushing to install generators in community centers around the county for the sake of disaster preparedness with a generator installed at the Hecker Community Center.

The City of Waterloo and Waterloo Chamber of Commerce welcomed The Hair Bar, 130 W. Mill Street, with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Longtime principal of Immaculate Conception Catholic School Mike Kish was announced as principal of Gibault for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, replacing former Gibault Principal Stephen Kidd.

The Columbia City Council voted unanimously to confirm the appointment of Michael Lawlor to the open aldermanic seat created by the resignation of Mark Roessler in October.

Columbia held its third annual Frosted Flick Fest winter outdoor movie event in the Turner Hall parking lot.

The Waterloo Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced that executive director Matt Caraway would be resigning his position.

Columbia native Kim Kocher joined the Helping Strays team as the organization’s new shelter manager.

December

The respiratory tripledemic worsened as an early flu season continued, with hospitals in the area feeling a strain on their capacities.

One-year-old Ozzy Embrich of Red Bud passed away in his sleep, after which the community expressed sympathy to the family.

A newly formed Illinois 24th Judicial Circuit was established, bringing Monroe, Randolph, Perry and Washington counties into the same circuit while St. Clair was put into its own 20th Circuit.

The Columbia City Council discussed the possibility of becoming a “home rule” municipality.

Changes were made at the state level to the controversial SAFE-T Act, with lawmakers expanding the list of crimes for which a judge can order pretrial detention among other adjustments.

The Queen of Hearts game at Outsider tavern in Waterloo surpassed the $1 million mark. With still no winner, the game was suspended through Christmas and New Year’s.

Members of the Waterloo High School Hot Rodders placed at the national level, making this the team’s best performing year in its short but strong history.

Retired longtime Monroe County Treasurer Merrill Prange passed away at the age of 74 in his hometown of Fults.

Thousands gathered for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend to raise funds for the children’s research hospital, with several individuals from this area running along with the rest of the participants.

After holding steady at 133 deaths for the past two months, two deaths were added to the county count for COVID-related deaths, bringing Monroe County’s total to 135.

The window to file petitions for candidacy in the April 2023 municipal elections opened, with Waterloo Alderman Stan Darter and incumbent Tom Smith set to race for mayor. Also in Waterloo, four aldermanic positions were contested while four individuals vie for positions on the park board and nine individuals seek four spots on the school board. In Columbia, two of five aldermanic seats up for re-election are contested. All seats on the Columbia school board are uncontested.

The status of the Waterloo splash pad project remained in question as a plan to cut certain aspects of the project were announced by the park board, which was unable to accumulate the required funds in time to accept a bid.

As one of the final celebrations of Prairie du Rocher’s 300th year, brothers Gerry and Dan Franklin published a book containing stories about life in the village throughout its history.

Previously discussed plans to renovate Columbia High School progressed through the design phase.

Tannous Loving Care Senior Living in Waterloo opened its doors at the former site of the Rosedale House.

The Columbia High School girls basketball team coasted through this year’s Candy Cane Classic at Gibault Catholic High School, taking the tourney title.

With the holiday season underway, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses continued to rise across the state.