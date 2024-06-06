1989 WHS softball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the 1989 Waterloo High School softball squad. The Lady Bulldogs laid a foundation for future success that was most recently celebrated by the 2024 squad that just qualified for state. The 1989 team went 29-6, winning the Cahokia Conference crown and then a regional title before taking down Freeburg for a sectional championship. This team advanced to the Class A state tournament in Pekin, which was an eight-team format at that time, falling 3-2 to eventual third place winner Lemont in its opening game. Pictured, front row, from left, are Jennifer Overbey, Sondra Braun, Rose Ann Ahne, Angie Hauptfleish, Vickie Stearns, Kim Hayes and Jennifer Ehrhard; back row: Coach Mary Gardner, Valerie Bergheger, Pam Albers, Chris Lesinger, Stacey Miller, Julie Davis, Karla Allscheid and Coach Rick Keefe.