WHS softball | Team of the Week
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School softball squad. The Bulldogs posted the highest ever finish for the program by placing fourth at the IHSA Class 3A state tournament in Peoria over the weekend. Waterloo finished with a record of 28-8. Pictured with the fourth place state trophy, front row, from left, are trainer Anna Casaleggi, Madalyn Craft, Isabella Hicks, Claire Parker, Riley McDermott, Haley Tomanovich, Ava Brown, Mallory Thompson, Morgan Hamilton and assistant coach Lindsay Bollman; back row: head coach Matt Mason, Skylar Langley, Aidan Dintelman, Raelyn Melching, Samantha Juelfs, Maddie Gummersheimer, Kate Lindhorst, Mia Miller, Bella Rieken, Jensyn Collmeyer, Grayce Meyer and assistant coach Gerald Miller.