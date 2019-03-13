Zoar UCC breaks ground on new hall

Pictured are members of the Zoar United Church of Christ congregation as they break ground on a new building, which will be constructed by Morton Buildings.

At 175 years old, Zoar United Church of Christ in New Hanover is still growing.

The church broke ground Sunday on new building that will be about 25 feet from the entry of the church, located at 9103 D Road.

“It’ll be our new Christian eduction building and fellowship hall,” said Clem Ruemker, president of the church’s consistory.

The new facility will cost about $900,000.

It will be 92 feet long and 66 feet wide, with a total of 6,072 square feet.

The building will have a large auditorium that will seat 228 people, a nursery, three Sunday school classrooms, a large kitchen, a pastor’s office and restrooms…>>>

Read more in the March 13, 2019, issue.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $28 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.