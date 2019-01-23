Yo-Toppings nearly ready for debut

Waterloo will soon welcome another business to its ranks, with its offerings being something the town has never seen.

Scheduled to open the first week of February, Yo-Toppings will offer customers self-serve gourmet hot dogs and frozen yogurt with a plethora of toppings for each.

“We will probably be the most unique hot dog shop and yogurt shop that you will find,” co-owner Jennifer Meyers said.

The shop is the evolution of a longtime dream for the Columbia woman who was raised in Dupo.

“Since I was a little girl, I wanted to have an old-time ice cream shop,” Jennifer recalled. “But moving forward with the times, frozen yogurt is healthier. For probably the last four or five years, I’ve wanted to do self-serve frozen yogurt in Waterloo or Columbia.”

She found a home for this dream in September, when Jennifer and her husband, Brad, bought the former home of an automotive repair shop at 624 N. Market Street.

The Meyers further modified their original concept by adding hot dogs to the menu, hoping to make the business more viable year-round…>>>

