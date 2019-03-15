WSA Junior High Bowling | Team of the Week

Pictured, front row, from left, are Madelyn Heet, Hannah Allen, Wiechert, Lillyn Mayer and Samatha Van Eck; back row: Aden Hunter, Hunter Gould, Carson Harwell, Bryce Gower and Griest.

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Sports Association junior high school bowling program coached by Dan Umscheid.

The boys bowlers placed fifth in Saturday’s 18-team SIJHSAA North Regional at St. Clair Bowl to advance to state.

From the girls team, Addison Wiechert advanced to state as an individual. Adam Griest led the boys with a 212 average on the day.

Pictured, front row, from left, are Madelyn Heet, Hannah Allen, Wiechert, Lillyn Mayer and Samatha Van Eck; back row: Aden Hunter, Hunter Gould, Carson Harwell, Bryce Gower and Griest.