 WSA Junior High Bowling | Team of the Week - Republic-Times | News

WSA Junior High Bowling | Team of the Week

By on March 15, 2019 at 2:25 pm
Pictured, front row, from left, are Madelyn Heet, Hannah Allen, Wiechert, Lillyn Mayer and Samatha Van Eck; back row: Aden Hunter, Hunter Gould, Carson Harwell, Bryce Gower and Griest. 

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Sports Association junior high school bowling program coached by Dan Umscheid.

The boys bowlers placed fifth in Saturday’s 18-team SIJHSAA North Regional at St. Clair Bowl to advance to state.

From the girls team, Addison Wiechert advanced to state as an individual. Adam Griest led the boys with a 212 average on the day.

Andrea F.D. Saathoff

Andrea is a graduate of Gibault High School and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the University of Missouri Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Education. She lives in Columbia with her husband and their twin toddler sons. When she isn't cheering on St. Louis Cardinals baseball or riding the emotional roller coaster of Mizzou Tigers football, she enjoys attending and participating in the many family events the county has to offer. email: andrea@republictimes.net