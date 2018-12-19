 WPD seeks person of interest in fraud case - Republic-Times | News

WPD seeks person of interest in fraud case

By on December 19, 2018 at 2:07 pm

Pictured is the person of interest in a fraudulent check incident at Sunset Ford in Waterloo on Nov. 26.

Waterloo police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a man who allegedly used a fraudulent check to purchase merchandise valued at more than $1,000 from the Sunset Ford auto dealership off Route 3 on Nov. 26.

This week, police learned that this same person used fraudulent checks at two additional auto dealerships in the St. Louis area.

During each transaction, this person was driving a silver Ford F150 Supercrew Cab truck with a bedliner, chrome running boards and a chrome air deflector.

Waterloo police released surveillance images of the man in question and a photo of the truck he was driving on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 618-939-8651 or 618-939-3377.

Republic-Times

