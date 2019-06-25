WPD chief retiring

Waterloo Police Chief Mike Douglas has announced his retirement after just more than two years in the position and nearly 30 years in local law enforcement.

“It has truly been an honor to work for the city of Waterloo and serve the residents of this community for the past 29 years,” Douglas told the Republic-Times. “I want to thank Mayor Smith and the council for the many opportunities and experiences I was afforded throughout my career. I would also like to thank my family for their support throughout the years.”

The official retirement date for Douglas will be Sept. 6, but he will begin using accrued vacation time starting July 1.

“I truly enjoyed working for the city of Waterloo and will miss the many people that I have worked with throughout my tenure,” he said.

Douglas succeeding Jim Trantham as police chief upon Trantham’s retirement in November 2016.

