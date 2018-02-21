Work to be done on governor’s budget proposal

Republican Governor Bruce Rauner proposed a state budget last Wednesday, calling for pension reform he says would result in a $1 billion tax break.

“Let’s face it. For middle class wage earners and young mobile workers, the pension crisis is not about the politics that are played in Springfield,” he said during his budget address. “It’s about how much money we are taking out of their pockets. The people of Illinois are taxed out.”

Rauner’s suggested change to the state employee pension system would call for pension holders to choose between different diminishments to their retirement benefits. Additionally, Rauner said he would like to see school districts begin sharing the cost of their pensions.

His proposal would include phasing in the cost sharing in 25 percent increments per year over the next four years.

In response to the idea, State Sen. Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo) said he was concerned with how it would force school districts to raise property taxes.

State Rep. Jerry Costello (D-Sparta) echoed Schimpf’s concerns.

“What gets me is that, on the one hand, he says we need to be lowering property taxes. But then on the other hand, he asks the schools to pick up pension costs,” Costello said. “You can’t have those two things going together.”

As for implementing Rauner’s changes to state employees’ pensions, Schimpf said he does not see the proposal as constitutional and would not support any such measure…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the February 21 issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.