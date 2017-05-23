Women sentenced for recent thefts

Two recent theft cases were resolved with sentences handed down last week in Monroe County Circuit Court.

Amy M. Gerteisen, 39, of Millstadt, was sentenced to two years of second chance probation and ordered to pay $19,500 in restitution to the Gibault Mothers and Friends Club after pleading guilty to felony theft.

Gerteisen must also perform 30 hours of community service.

Court information states that Gerteisen took money belonging to the club between January and May 2016.

In a separate case, Britta L.G. Krabill, 36, of Belleville, was fined $175 and ordered to pay $1,670 in restitution after pleading guilty recently to misdemeanor theft.

According to court information, Krabill, who had served as director of Columbia Public Library, stole $500 in currency on Dec. 21, 2015, and stole a Kindle Fire device on Jan. 8, 2016, both from the library.

She was named library director in 2013 and resigned effective Sept. 23, 2016.