By James Moss on April 17, 2019 at 11:18 am

Annette Rau and the WJHS Sew Good Club

A new club at Waterloo Junior High School is looking to make a difference one stitch at a time.

That organization is the Sew Good Club, which began about a month ago with one goal.

“Our end project is to create a collaborative quilt that we are going to be giving to our students (in the school district) who are dealing with cancer,” club founder and sponsor Annette Rau said…

