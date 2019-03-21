WJHS Eighth Grade Volleyball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Junior High School eighth grade volleyball team, which won the SIJHSAA Class L Belleville Regional championship last Tuesday by defeating Central and Wolf Branch.
Waterloo (18-9) advances to the SIJHSAA Class L state tournament and will play Centralia at 11 a.m. Saturday in Pinckneyville.
