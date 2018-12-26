Wittenauer reflects on service

Monroe County Commissioner Delbert Wittenauer reflected on 12 years of service with the county board following his recent retirement.

He and his wife, Sandy, had recently returned from an annual vacation to Florida and the Republic-Times captured an hour of his time to talk about those years and what lies ahead.

When asked what he considered his most important accomplishments in county government, Wittenauer quickly pointed out that it is never just one person’s doing.

“This is a county in which good ideas bring people together,” he said. “And it is those people – businesses and individual citizens – who make things happen.”

Wittenauer, a Democrat, reflected on his first day as commissioner, when in the wake of a storm, it became necessary to move all of residents of the aging Monroe County Nursing Home to the new Oak Hill senior care facility in just a day.

“I got called before sunrise,” he remembered. “In six hours, they were all moved, safely and efficiently. We followed an existing plan that was intended to be executed a couple of months down the road, but people – working together – made it happen…>>>

