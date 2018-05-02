WHS track wins another Bi-County Meet

The Waterloo High School track team won its fifth straight Bi-County Meet last Tuesday, with two athletes setting new school records.

“It was a great night for the Bulldogs,” Waterloo track coach Larry Huffman said.

State cross country champion Jenna Schwartz ran a record 5:00.7 in the 1,600 meter run, which is currently the fastest time in Illinois Class 2A.

Schwartz also ran with the 4×400 relay squad that placed first in the meet.

Elise Dodel set a new school record in the discus with a throw of 112 feet, three inches. Dodel is only three inches away from beating the 33-year-old school record in the shot put of 34 feet, one inch. Dodel broke the indoor shot put record earlier in the season at the Principia College Winter Thaw.

Maddie Valerius placed first in the 400 meter run in addition to being a member of the winning 4×400 team at the Bi-County Meet…>>>

