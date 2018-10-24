WHS color guard leader hangs up her whistle

Abbey Hoerr found one of her passions in high school as a member of the Waterloo High School color guard team.

“It was great,” Hoerr said. “I really enjoyed it. It was something different and interesting to learn to perform in a different way by using a flag, using different equipment and dancing. I really enjoyed it and can’t seem to give it up. I’ve been doing it forever it seems like.”

It seems like Hoerr has been doing it forever because she continued her color guard career when she went to college at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Then, shortly before graduation, Hoerr got a call from her former coach at WHS asking her to take over the program because the coach was retiring.

Hoerr took the color guard instructor job, starting in the fall of 2001.

“It just kind of worked out and I’ve been there ever since,” she said.

Now, Hoerr is retiring from her position after 17 years.

“I have three kids and they’re just getting busier and busier,” said Hoerr, who also teaches second grade in Valmeyer. “Also, Mr. Mullins is retiring this year, and, man, I’ve had it too good. He’s just a great person to work for. I just think if he’s going, I kind of want to go with him. I don’t think I could get any better…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the October 24, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times.

