WHS Baseball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School baseball team. The Bulldogs (24-13) won regional, sectional and supersectional titles this season en route to a third place finish at the IHSA Class 3A state tournament in Joliet over the weekend. Pictured holding the third place trophy during a welcome reception at the courthouse bandstand early Saturday evening is legendary longtime WHS baseball coach Lon Fulte (center) as assistant coaches Dane Walter, Alex Wittenauer, Brian Unger and Garrett Schlecht, head coach Mark Vogel and senior members of the 2019 squad look on.