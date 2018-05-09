WHS 4×800 relay team sets record

The Waterloo High School boys track team had a successful showing at Saturday’s Collinsville Invite, including one record-setting relay run.

Waterloo’s 4×800 meter relay team of Jackson McAlister, Adam Robson, Eli Ward and Cayden Kirkham placed first with a school record time of seven minutes, 58.8 seconds. That time is currently second in the state for the event and shattered the previous school record by 12 seconds.

Kirkham, a senior who recently signed to run at University of Illinois Springfield, also won the 800 meter run at the invite.

McAlister placed third in the 400 meter run.

Jackson Ivers placed third in the discus at Collinsville with a throw of 157 feet, eight inches.