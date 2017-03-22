What’s new at 11 South?

While the towering 11 South medical complex atop Sand Bank Road in Columbia continues to draw the admiration of passersby, developments also continue to take shape inside its facilities.

Developer Joe Koppeis shared updates on 11 South with the Columbia Chamber of Commerce during a luncheon held inside the complex last Wednesday.

“It seems like it’s been forever, but it’s finally coming together,” he said of construction.

Some items he announced are just dreams at this point —such as adding a women’s health clinic — while others include the adding on of features at ATI Physical Therapy. Koppeis told the chamber that ATI originally planned to open in January but additions such as a hydrotherapy pool have pushed the date to mid-April.

11 South ownership partner Fred Shinn of ATI told the Republic-Times that his facility will occupy some 7,000 square feet next door to Gateway Urgent Care on the first floor of the complex.

In addition to physical therapy for injuries, joint and muscle issues, ATI will provide a fully equipped exercise and training facility that will be available for members to use 24 hours a day, seven days a week…>>>

