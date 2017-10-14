What’s happening to area trees?

Bob Jones enjoys taking the occasional scenic route through the bluffs on the way back to his home in Waterloo from St. Louis.

There, the 86-year-old can admire the beauty of the significant forestry on either side of the road connecting Columbia to Valmeyer, as he has for years. But this year has been different due to weather and other circumstances.

“Everywhere you go, you see the trees are (in decline). Evergreen, Spruce, Pine, Oak — it doesn’t matter,” he said.

The pattern of leaves changing colors and falling from these trees may appear to follow the natural order that comes with the changing of the season. But for a good number of these trees, their leaves began dropping before the autumnal equinox.

Jones said he believes this phenomenon means many area trees are starting to die.

“You can see them. First they turn white, then yellowish, then as it goes, it turns brown,” he said. “You can see them up in town driving up and down streets.

“All over you can see them. It’s like people dying. You miss them. It happens so fast…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the October 11 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.