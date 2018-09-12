WFD honors 9/11 first responders

Members of the Waterloo Fire Department went to Clayton, Mo., on Sunday to pay tribute to firefighters who died following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Seven Waterloo firefighters and two of their spouses did that by participating in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

For the event, each participant wore a lanyard with the name and picture of a fallen firefighter and walked or climbed the equivalent of the 110 stories of New York City’s World Trade Center.

“It’s really a good way to remember the firefighters who were lost on 9/11 and honor their sacrifice,” Waterloo firefighter Matt Blind said. “A lot of us were pretty young when that happened and it’s a good way to memorialize those firefighters who paid the ultimate price.”

The event raised money for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which in turn will donate money to the families of fallen first responders.

The event overall raised more than $36,000. The WFD team raised $1,925.

“The community support for any event our fire department participates in is pretty overwhelming,” Blind said. “With it being our first year, we didn’t know what to expect so we set a $1,000 goal for our team. To surpass that, it was great to have the support to raise that money for the families of the victims.”

The money was primarily raised by friends and family donating to sponsor the participants

