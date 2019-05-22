Wet weather delays local crops

Ken Hartmann Jr. talks to employee Jonah Mathews as he refills a planter used for corn on Hartman’s Glendell Farms property on the south edge of Waterloo.

Farming is a gamble without having to go to a casino or gaming room.

It’s an educated gamble – farmers are smart. But it is also a string of bets.

In the case of field crops, they must decide what, when and where to plant – and do it without certainty about what the payoff will be. And all the while, they must look over their shoulders at the weather.

All those questions are now focused on getting corn planted.

As most are aware, it has rained often and heavily almost all spring. The National Weather Service reports that the St. Louis region has received 22.46 inches of rain this year (not counting Tuesday night’s storm), versus the average for the same time of 14 inches.

That is on top of 24.2 inches of snow this past winter compared to an average for the winter of 17.7 inches.

People driving across Monroe County should be aware that many fields remain unplowed and certainly unplanted.

Kenneth Hartman Jr., whose family farm is just south of Waterloo, gave the Republic-Times some of his busy Friday to talk about corn planting in particular, as he and employees pushed hard to get that crop planted.

“Normally we should be done planting corn by April and be into putting beans in the fields now,” he said.

But fields have remained too muddy to work in.

