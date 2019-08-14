Welcome to the new ICS

Immaculate Conception School Principal Mike Kish is ready to welcome students to the new school. ICS recently completed construction of the approximately $11.6 million facility. Read this week’s Republic-Times for more photos of the new school.

After more than two years of work, Immaculate Conception School in Columbia is ready to welcome students to its new home.

On a preview tour ICS Principal Mike Kish provided to the Republic-Times, he explained the philosophy behind the building.

“Everything I try to do in the school is for the kids, so the key message is function over form,” he said. “You can build the most beautiful building in the world, and that’s all good, but what is it used for? We’re only using it for seven hours a day, so it’s all about function.”

The 166-year-old Catholic school broke ground at its new location on June 24, 2017…

