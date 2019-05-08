Webbs seek $6.8M from IDOT

The family of a mother of six who died last year in a vehicle crash on Route 3 in Columbia is seeking more than $6.8 million from the state in a Court of Claims filing against the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The Illinois Court of Claims Act governs claims filed against the state government. Types of cases include breach of contract and claims of personal injury or similar civil wrongs.

The Illinois Court of Claims Act limits the state’s application of the rule of sovereign immunity.

“Sovereign immunity” dates back centuries to Great Britain, where the rule prevented individuals from suing the kingdom.

Bryan P. Webb, husband of the late Emily Webb, submitted two Court of Claims filings against IDOT for injuries and the death to his wife as part of the Illinois Wrongful Death Act and Illinois Survival Act based on “negligent and willful and wanton conduct” by IDOT in maintaining, managing, operating and controlling a traffic signal at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Route 3 in Columbia…

