Waterloo updates water plans

Waterloo provided more insight into plans to build its own water treatment facility and leave Illinois American Water at the end of its current contract.

News of these plans were first reported in the Feb. 6 issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

At the Feb. 4 council meeting, the city entered into an engineering agreement with HMG Inc. for design and bidding services for a 2-3.25 million gallon water treatment facility near Valmeyer.

Currently, Waterloo purchases its water from Illinois American Water. A 30-year contract with that provider ends Dec. 31, 2024. It was initially reported that this contract expired at the end of 2022.

With this contract set to expire soon, Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith the and city council began to explore future options.

“It has been decided to proceed with the option of building a city-owned water treatment facility because of the many benefits,” the city issued in a press release last week.

Some of these benefits, according to the city, include more control over future water rates and a reduced likelihood of interruptions in service.

“There is no anticipated water rate increase due to the construction of this new facility…>>>

