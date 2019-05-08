Waterloo talks taverns, car wash

Longtime zoning board member Ron Kaempfe (second from right) was presented with a plaque Monday night upon his retirement after 14 years of service to the city.

The Waterloo City Council on Monday night swore in the mayor and other officials to new terms in office, clarified some statutes for tavern owners and amended zoning code for a proposed new car wash to come to town.

Mayor Tom Smith, City Clerk Barb Pace, Treasurer Brad Papenberg and aldermen Steve Notheisen, Jim Hopkins, Stan Darter and Clyde Heller were all administered the oath of office for new terms. All had run unopposed in the April election.

Jered Gallagher of Uncle John’s RRR Bar at 141 S. Main Street approached the council for clarification on a certified letter his tavern recently received on ordinances involving open liquor and noise.

Smith said Uncle John’s, Fourth Street Bar and Gallagher’s Restaurant all received the same letter because they are not members of the Monroe County Retail Liquor Association. All other taverns in town were notified of the existing city ordinances through this association, he said…

