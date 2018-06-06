Waterloo set to host patriotic extravaganza

Many hands went into the making of a one-time patriotic event coming this Sunday to the courthouse grounds in Waterloo to honor those who served this country and observe the Illinois Bicentennial.

From a Hometown Heroes booth to USO show reenactments, the city of Waterloo, in conjunction with local organizations, will bring a unique flavor to the celebration of the state’s 200th birthday with Military Heritage Day.

Shawn Kennedy of the city of Waterloo said the planning began with Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith suggesting a military car show. When the city learned of the state’s call for communities to host Bicentennial events, the wheels started turning.

“It kind of took off from there. We decided that the military car show was not going to be enough,” she noted. “So we added a committee and brainstormed from there.”

Since then, Military Heritage Day has grown to include a full slate of events running from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., beginning with an official United States and Illinois Bicentennial flag raising ceremony by the Scott Air Force Base Color Guard.

Following that, kids will find entertainment in a number of activities including a photo booth with military costumes and props and a “Climb for PTSD” rock climbing wall.

Quilts of Valor plans to bring quilt squares for people to sign, veterans can sign their names on a red-white-and-blue painted picnic table, the Army will entertain with a game and a station to make dog tags, and more…>>>

