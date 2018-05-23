Waterloo school staff, students have heart

As with every other year, Renee Ades of the American Heart Association stood before the Waterloo School Board Monday night to recognize students and staff for their recent fundraising efforts.

She touted the accomplishments of Gardner, Rogers, Zahnow and Waterloo Junior High School. She recognized teachers Jacob Flick, Karla Bivins, Josh Hogan, Carla Schwehr and Dave Ackerman for their successes in this year’s campaign.

And she delighted in being able to share the total raised from the schools’ Jump Rope for Heart and Hoops for Heart programs.

But this year, she also added a surprise twist to the celebration. Ades called up several students who raised $1,000 or more to speak to the board about their participation

“I like to support the American Heart Association so I can help people whenever they have a sick heart,” said Zahnow kindergartener Jack Adams, who raised $1,000.

Rogers second grader Sam Breitwiser raised $1,125 for the AHA…>>>

