Waterloo School Board amends grading scale

Dawn Ivers

Following months of passionate discussion, the Waterloo School Board voted to amend the school district’s grading scale at Monday’s meeting.

The new system will make 90-100 an A, 80-89 a B, 70-79 a C, 60-69 a D and anything below that an F.

The current grading scale is less forgiving, with 92-100 being an A, 85-91 a B, 73-84 a C, 65-72 a D and everything under that an F.

“I think the 90, 80, 70, 60 is easy,” said school board member Jodi Burton. “It’s simple. It’s consistent with what other districts are doing.”

There will also be no rounding on the new grading scale, which will take effect next school year for all schools that use traditional grading.

The district’s elementary schools do not use traditional grading, but instead utilize standards-based report cards, which list the most important skills students need to master in each subject in each grade.

Also at the meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Gardner Elementary School principal Dawn Ivers.

