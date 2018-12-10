Waterloo Santa Float ready to spread cheer

Santa and his elves will visit neighborhoods in Waterloo to hand out treats to youngsters as the annual Santa Float begins its run this Sunday night.

Four golden tickets will be hidden amongst the treats each night. Those receiving golden tickets can bring them to Waterloo City Hall on Christmas Eve for a toy. The float heads out at 5 p.m. each evening and is led by a city vehicle with flashing lights and a loudspeaker.

Here is this year’s Waterloo Santa Float schedule:

Dec. 16 and Dec. 20: Northwinds, Rose Meadows, Sterritts Run, Dannehold Farms, Lou-Del, Villas at Bradford, Marney’s Clearing, Bradford Estates, Remlok, Country Club Hills, Remington Ridge, Stoney Creek

Dec. 17 and Dec. 21: Area between Route 3 (east) and Market Street (west), Pautler Heights, Gibault, Garden Place, VFW, Downtown, Leland Terrace, Springview Acres, Oak Valley

Dec. 18 and Dec. 22: Area east of Market Street and south of Hamacher, Sandalwood, Greenfield Manor, Hardy Acres, Morrison Avenue, Bellefontaine Heights, East Ridge, Quail Ridge, The Ridge, Oak Hill, Legacy Place, Parkwood, Country Lakes

Dec. 19 and Dec. 23: Lakeview Estates, Westview Acres, Silvercreek Crossing, West Lake Estates, Sunset Acres, The Meadows, Southview Villas, Stonefield, Vandebrook, Creekside Estates, Robrika’s Run

For more information, call 939-8600.