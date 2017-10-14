Waterloo runners dominate MVC meet

The Waterloo High School boys cross country team won the Mississippi Valley Conference Championships at Principia College on Thursday, with the girls team placing second and Bulldog runners Adam Robson and Jenna Schwartz winning individual titles.

The WHS boys won by 20 points over second place Mascoutah, led by MVC champion Adam Robson. He ran a time of 15:29.69. Other top Waterloo runners were Jackson McAlister in third (15:44.91), Eli Ward in fourth (15:47.68), Cayden Kirkham in sixth (16:03.04) and David Lunk in eighth place (16:05.55).

“It was a great night for the boys. They looked really strong and focused on bringing home a conference championship,” Waterloo head coach Larry Huffman said.

The WHS girls finished just four points behind Triad, led by MVC champion Jenna Schwartz. She ran a time of 17:20.49, breaking her own school record. Other top Waterloo runners were Sydney Haddick in third at 18:39.42 and Ella King in fifth at 19:10.05.

Both teams will compete in regional meets next Saturday, Oct. 21.