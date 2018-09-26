Waterloo postmaster retiring

Michael Hovey has served as postmaster at the Waterloo post office for almost 21 years, but he will soon end his decades-long career in government service when he retires Friday.

“It’s been a great career,” Hovey said. “I feel very fortunate and grateful that I’ve been able to do what I’ve done with the United States Postal Service.”

Hovey’s career as a government worker began in 1977 when he worked in personnel management/computer operations for the Air Force.

Six years later, he got his first job in the postal business as a city letter carrier in St. Louis and Edwardsville.

“It was a career opportunity with many possibilities,” Hovey said as to why he got into the industry. “It was a highly regarded government job that provided good services and provided great benefits.”

From 1986 to 1997, Hovey worked in a variety of roles in Edwardsville and Valley Park, Mo. During that time, Hovey also put himself through night school at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville before obtaining a business degree after 6.5 years of work. Then, on Oct. 11, 1997, he found the post office he would call home for two decades.

“My best assignment has been here in Waterloo,” Hovey said. “Waterloo is an outstanding community of businesses and residents. The employees at the Waterloo post office are a very dedicated and passionate group of postal employees.”

Hovey said he applied for the job of Waterloo postmaster after completing a temporary assignment at the post office as an officer in charge.

“I was here for a few months and I really enjoyed the office and the community, so I applied for it,” he recalled. “Thankfully, I received the postmaster appointment…>>>

