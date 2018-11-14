Waterloo plans for the future

To help city leaders manage future growth and public services, Waterloo has updated its comprehensive plan for the first time in more than 20 years.

The 2018 Waterloo Comprehensive Plan Update builds upon the city’s 1996 plan, which was reviewed and had its transportation section updated in 2006.

“The 1996 Comprehensive Plan has served Waterloo well, however, rapid urbanization of the city and its surrounding territories, the reconstruction of Route 3, and changes in our national and regional economy all pointed to the need to reconnect with the residents of Waterloo and update the plan,” the plan states at the beginning.

A comprehensive plan serves as a guide to help city leaders direct future land use, zoning, subdivisions and the quality, timing and intensity of future growth. The plan provides the Waterloo City Council, Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals and city staff the focus and direction necessary to make decisions concerning land use, economic development, transportation and public improvements.

Waterloo’s vision, as determined after studying the values and critical issues provided by the community, is: “To preserve Waterloo’s small-town atmosphere, family friendly values and safe neighborhoods while promoting downtown revitalization and well-planned development along Route 3 specifically suited to the needs of Waterloo residents…>>>

