Waterloo OKs grants to new businesses

The Waterloo City Council last week approved Downtown Beautification Grants for three new businesses planning to open on Main Street.

Through this grant program, the city matches improvements dollar for dollar up to $5,000 (50/50 split) and dollar to three dollars for an additional $5,000 (25/75 split) for approved projects.

The purpose of the grant program is to redevelop Waterloo’s Central Overlay District as a “shopping and entertainment destination for visitors and local residents,” according to the city’s website.

The grant program provides funds to encourage Central Overlay District property owners to improve their building’s “curb appeal.”

All improvements must be completed within six months of approval by the city council.

Aldermen approved Downtown Beautification Grant applications from The Vaults Workspace at 101 S. Main Street, Uncle John’s RRR Bar at 141 S. Main Street, and a new building under construction at 114 N. Main Street.

Located in the historic former Commercial State Bank building at the corner of Main and East Mill streets The Vaults Workplace plans to offer private offices, dedicated work sites and general membership. For more information, call 314-267-2052.

Uncle John’s RRR Bar, located in the former Momma’s on Main sandwich shop at the corner of Main and Third streets, is billing itself as a Nashville-style bar and grill with plans to open this spring.

Frederico’s Restaurant has plans to relocate from its space next to Dobbs Tire & Auto Center at 1537 N. Illinois Route 3 to a newly built restaurant at 114 N. Main Street, which was most recently occupied by the Republic-Times until the newspaper moved its office to 205 W. Mill Street.

The vacant building at 114 N. Main Street was demolished in December.

Another Main Street business with plans to open soon is Shorty’s Smokehouse at 121 S. Main Street. The barbecue joint announced on Facebook it is hiring employees for an expected opening later this month.

In other action from the Feb. 4 council meeting, aldermen OK’d a preliminary plat for phases three and four of the Country Club Hills subdivision, which will consist of 61 single family lots off Country Club Lane.

The council also approved a contribution in the amount of $1,500 to the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce to assist with the purchase of six new Christmas decorations. This will be paid for out of the city’s Downtown Beautification/Video Gaming Revenue.