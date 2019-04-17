Waterloo OKs budget

Waterloo City Clerk Barb Pace administers the oath of office to new police commissioner Heather Garcia

The Waterloo City Council adopted an annual budget for the city during its meeting on Monday night.

The budgeted expenditures for the fiscal year of May 1, 2019 through April 30, 2020 are $29,233,530 compared to $30,550,567 in the current fiscal year, representing a decrease of more than $1.3 million

General fund expenditures are down about $84,000 from the prior year, city budget director Shawn Kennedy said…

Heather Garcia was appointed to the Waterloo Board of Police Commissioners, replacing the retiring Earl Chambers…

