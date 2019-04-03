Waterloo now a POW-MIA City

Pictured, officials from the Jefferson Barracks POW-MIA Museum present Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith with a proclamation and a road sign designating Waterloo as a POW-MIA City during Monday’s city council meeting. Joining in the presentation are local VFW and auxiliary and American Legion officials.

Waterloo is being recognized for its efforts to honor veterans who were prisoners of war or are missing in action.

The Jefferson Barracks POW-MIA Museum officially named Waterloo a POW-MIA City at Monday’s city council meeting, making it the second city in Illinois to earn the distinction.

“We haven’t forgotten the veterans who were prisoners of war, the ones who are still missing from World War I and the ones who haven’t come home from overseas because they’re buried overseas,” Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith said. “We remember those people.”

Museum representative Paul Dillon, whose father was a POW, said that is the aim of the program.

“It’s up to us to remember,” he said. “That’s the purpose of the POW-MIA city and county program, so we won’t forget. That’s what it’s all about.”

