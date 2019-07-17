Waterloo man missing

Michael Dooley

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing Waterloo man.

On July 2, police responded to a rural Monroe County residence for a missing person report. The MCSD learned at that time that the man, 29-year-old Michael P. Dooley, was last seen by his parents on June 24.

Dooley was last seen driving a grey 2011 Nissan Juke with Illinois license plates Z914079.

“The investigation is still ongoing and the sheriff’s department is asking the public if they know of any further information that could assist with the investigation or know the whereabouts of Mr. Dooley to please contact the sheriff’s office at 618-939-8651,” Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said.