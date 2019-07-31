Waterloo man is F-15 pilot

Aron Aycock

One of Waterloo’s sons is flying high with the U.S. Air Force, as Aron Aycock recently became an F-15 pilot.

“I always thought it would be really cool to do,” Aycock said of becoming a pilot.

The 26-year-old Waterloo High School graduate has known he was going to be a pilot for several years because he found out around his senior year in college at the University of Missouri.

While in school, Aycock joined the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps…

Read more in this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.