Waterloo man in upcoming film

Following appearances as an extra in hit shows such as “Ozark” and “The Walking Dead,” Waterloo’s Corey Thouviner is continuing his acting career with a role in an upcoming film.
The 40-year-old actor plays a villain named Billy in “Lost Treasure of Jesse James,” a movie shot in Missouri slated for release in November.
Thouviner, who plays a supporting character in the film, said making the picture was enjoyable…
For more on this story, pick up a copy of this week’s Republic-Times or click here to subscribe.