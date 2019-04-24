Waterloo man in upcoming film

Corey Thouviner (standing) and Skully Shemwell in Lost Treasure of Jesse James

Following appearances as an extra in hit shows such as “Ozark” and “The Walking Dead,” Waterloo’s Corey Thouviner is continuing his acting career with a role in an upcoming film.

The 40-year-old actor plays a villain named Billy in “Lost Treasure of Jesse James,” a movie shot in Missouri slated for release in November.

Thouviner, who plays a supporting character in the film, said making the picture was enjoyable…

