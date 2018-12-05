Waterloo man brings Vegas skills to Millstadt café

Jeff Voyles has worked in some of the premier hotels, casinos and restaurants in Las Vegas, including working at the MGM Grand for 15 years.

Voyles has also taught management in those fields at that city’s schools.

Now, after 25 years of living in the “Entertainment Capital of the World,” he is bringing that experience to a new café in Millstadt.

“My background is in hotels, restaurants and casinos,” Voyles said. “When I came back home about five years ago, I wanted to do something different on a smaller scale, and I also wanted to go where there was a need. I know there’s been a need for a coffee shop here for the locals.”

Voyles, who is originally from Belleville but now lives in Waterloo, co-owns Coffee Mill Café with Tony Moorehead of Smithton.

Voyles said he decided to open a coffee shop after seeing the building and realizing it perfectly suited that purpose. The duo opened the café, located 115 E. Washington Street, on Aug. 27.

“I knew I didn’t want to do something that involved working all night like in a casino,” Voyles said. “This is a great crowd. Who doesn’t like coffee and doughnuts? It just seemed like the perfect business for me to come back to…>>>

