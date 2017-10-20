Waterloo Junior High School Cross Country | Team of the Week
By Republic-Times
on October 20, 2017 at 1:40 pm
Pictured with the team trophies, front row, from left are Kloeppel, Angelynn Kanyuck, Joely Goulding, Emily Biffar, Cailee Mudd, Molly Grohmann, Jade Goulding, Kylee McKay and Lucy Weber; second row: Eli Schwehr, Aaron Nobbe, Ethan Schimpf, Hearren, Schwartz, John Mitchell and Donovan Knuckles; back row: Chloe Wagenknecht, Morgan Stratton, Max Baldwin, Coach Sebestik and Ian Schrader. (submitted photo)
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Junior High School cross country program coached by Taylor Sebestik. The WJHS boys placed first and the girls placed second at the SIJHSAA Class L state cross country meet in Benton over the weekend. The boys team was led by seventh grader Joe Schwartz, who won the race just ahead of teammate Gavin Hearren in second. The girls were led by sixth grader Ali Kloeppel, who placed third, with Joely Goulding placing sixth.
