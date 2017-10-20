Waterloo Junior High School Cross Country | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Junior High School cross country program coached by Taylor Sebestik. The WJHS boys placed first and the girls placed second at the SIJHSAA Class L state cross country meet in Benton over the weekend. The boys team was led by seventh grader Joe Schwartz, who won the race just ahead of teammate Gavin Hearren in second. The girls were led by sixth grader Ali Kloeppel, who placed third, with Joely Goulding placing sixth.