Waterloo gymnast wins regional championship

An 11-year-old gymnast from Waterloo is rising through the ranks of the sport, winning an all-around regional championship over the weekend.

Madison Marquardt, the daughter of James and Sarah Marquardt of Waterloo and granddaughter of Stan and Sue Shipp of Waterloo, was selected as grand champion of the USA Gymnastics Region 4 Championships held in Minneapolis.

Region 4 consists of seven states: Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Madison placed first in vault, second in floor/beam, and fifth in bars, good enough for first place overall.

Madison, who is a sixth grader at Waterloo Junior High School, competes for Missouri because that is where her gym (Barron’s Gymnastics in Arnold, Mo.) is located…>>>

