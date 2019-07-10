Waterloo buys water plant land

Waterloo made a big step in the future of its water service last week by purchasing land for a new water treatment plant to be built near Valmeyer.

At its July 1 meeting, the Waterloo City Council approved the purchase of 9.17 acres off East Hunters Ridge just east of Valmeyer village limits.

The owners of this property were Bluffside Dairy Farm Inc., operated by the McNiel family.

The cost of the land purchase was $229,250, according to Waterloo Director of Public Works Tim Birk, and includes 8,830 feet of easement both west and east of the future plant site for the installment of water line.

The next step in the process, Birk said, will be to talk to property owners and acquire easements for the eventual water line over the next few months.

“We hope to break ground late next year,” Birk said.

Waterloo announced plans in February to build its own water treatment facility and leave Illinois American Water, its current provider, at the end of the existing contract.

That contract expires Dec. 21, 2022…

