Waterloo Bulldogs Youth Wrestling Club | Team of the Week
By Republic-Times
on March 16, 2018 at 3:41 pm
Pictured, front row, from left, are Cobey Stulce and Grayden Schloemann; second row: Will Pashia, Henry Jackson, Cache Dudley, Jace Mathenia, Morgan Agnew, Colt Habermehl, Jason Totra, Brennyn Kistner, Brooklyn Truman, Memphis Rehmer, Dominic Goodman and Mason Smith-Marcum; Drake Dudley, Ashton Willey, Matthew Deutch, Konnor Stephens, Chase Polk, Cameron Polk, Brady Dugan, Chase Zimmerman, Tristan Rock, Black Zimmerman, Danny Jackson and Caleb Kern; fourth row: Avery Smith, Jaxson Mathenia, Vincent Goodman, Jackson Deutch, Blake Rusterberg, Tyrus Cater, Braden Spalding, Brandon Lloyd, Brady Stumpf, Jordan Sommers and Tanner Fry; back row: head coach Paul Viglasky, Bob Totra, Butch Schloemann and Josh Carter. Not pictured are coaches Garen Stulce, Robyn Stulce, Joe Habermehl and Brad Dutch.
The Waterloo Bulldogs Youth Wrestling Club is this week’s Republic-Times Team of the Week. The Bulldogs sent nine wrestlers to the Bantam State Championships in Bolingbrook on March 4, with Jaxson Mathenia placing first and Matthew Deutch placing third. The club sent three wrestlers (Brandon Lloyd, Jordan Sommers and Tanner Fry) to the IKTF State Championships in Rockford over the weekend following an 11th place finish out of 49 teams at the Highland Sectional. Qualifying wrestlers in the 8-10 age group will compete in the Midget State Championships this weekend.
