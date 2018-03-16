Waterloo Bulldogs Youth Wrestling Club | Team of the Week

The Waterloo Bulldogs Youth Wrestling Club is this week’s Republic-Times Team of the Week. The Bulldogs sent nine wrestlers to the Bantam State Championships in Bolingbrook on March 4, with Jaxson Mathenia placing first and Matthew Deutch placing third. The club sent three wrestlers (Brandon Lloyd, Jordan Sommers and Tanner Fry) to the IKTF State Championships in Rockford over the weekend following an 11th place finish out of 49 teams at the Highland Sectional. Qualifying wrestlers in the 8-10 age group will compete in the Midget State Championships this weekend.