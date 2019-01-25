Waterloo Boys Basketball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School boys basketball squad coached by Dane Walter. The Bulldogs (7-16) posted recent victories over Saxony Lutheran, New Athens, Trico and Sparta in tournament play and have won four of their past six games. Waterloo plays at Civic Memorial on Friday.

