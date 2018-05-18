Waterloo Baseball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School baseball team coached by Mark Vogel. The Bulldogs are 19-10 on the season following Monday’s 10-2 conference victory at Civic Memorial and have won eight of their past nine games.

