Waterloo Baseball | Team of the Week

By Corey Saathoff
on May 18, 2018 at 3:47 pm
Members of the 2018 Waterloo High School baseball team are, from left, front row, Graham Baker, Ty Kueper, Carter Chiasson, Connor Moore, Nate Albrecht, Tommy Carr, Cole Wetzler and Trey Kueper; second row: Tyson Roedl, Tyler Stanley, Nolen Smith, Logan Kaltenbronn, Josh Wittenauer, Klayce Cooper, Lucas Goodsell, Ian Hughes and Jacob Lattimore; and back row: Sam Kreinberg, Collin Amann, Kole Kaltenbronn, Brad Hausmann, Danny Tharp, John Stratman, Quinten Albrecht and Coach Mark Vogel. (Alan Dooley photo)
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School baseball team coached by Mark Vogel. The Bulldogs are 19-10 on the season following Monday’s 10-2 conference victory at Civic Memorial and have won eight of their past nine games.
Corey Saathoff
Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.